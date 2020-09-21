Lacey Turner is expecting a miracle baby with husband Matt Kay

A massive congratulations are in order for the Eastenders star, Lacey Turner and her husband, Matt Kay who have announced that they are expecting their second baby, after suffering several heart-breaking miscarriages.

The two have been married for three years, and have an adorable one-year-old daughter named Dusty. However, the happy parents had quite a tough time, sadly suffering from two devastating miscarriages before finally giving birth to their little girl last summer.

Lacey revealed that she’s pregnant again with another miracle baby in an interview with OK!, gushing, “We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty.”

The 32-year-old is already 16 weeks along and is due to give birth for the second time in February. “We didn’t know if it was going to take years again so it was an amazing surprise,” her barber husband, Matt exclaimed.

However, Lacey admitted that she finds it hard to get excited about being pregnant, due to the lingering fear from her past experiences. “I don’t think pregnancy will ever be an exciting experience for me as I always have that worry in the back of my mind, but the further along I go in the pregnancy, the less I worry,” she explained.

It was around the seven-week mark when Lacey suffered both of her miscarriages. After surpassing that mark this time around, the actress commented that she felt such a huge sense of relief, saying, “I still feel nervous but I think I always will. I got past seven weeks, then nine weeks, and so on. They’re all milestones. The 20-week mark is the point I feel like I can breathe a bit easier, as it’s the halfway point.”

The expecting mum is full of surprises though, announcing that she’d like to do an at-home water birth, and she's planning to leave the baby’s gender as a surprise. “There aren’t many surprises in life. I’d love Dusty to have a sister as I have sisters, but then I’d love her to have a brother as I didn’t have brothers.”

When the question arose, how many kids would the pair want, Lacey easily remarked, “If they were all like Dusty, I’d have loads. She’s been the easiest, happiest baby and being a mum’s better than I thought it would be. I think I’d still like to have four. Matt wants three.”