Lacey Turner welcomes the birth of her second miracle baby

Huge congratulations are in order for the Eastenders star, Lacey Turner who has welcomed the birth of her second miracle baby with husband Matt Kay.

When speaking to OK! Lacey revealed the exciting news that she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy just last week, weighing 6lbs. Both her, Matt and their 18-month-old daughter Dusty are all “so in love” with their new little bundle of joy.

We’re absolutely thrilled for Lacey and her family, and can’t wait to find out what they decide to name their little man.

Lacey revealed the wonderful news that she was pregnant with her second child this past September. “We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty,” she confessed to OK!.

While Lacey and Matt are delighted to grow their family, it wasn’t always easy for them. The happy parents had quite a tough time, sadly suffering from two devastating miscarriages before finally giving birth to their little girl in the summer of 2019.

“We didn’t know if it was going to take years again so it was an amazing surprise,” her barber husband, Matt exclaimed.

However, Lacey admitted that she found it hard to get excited about being pregnant, due to the lingering fear from her past experiences. “I don’t think pregnancy will ever be an exciting experience for me as I always have that worry in the back of my mind, but the further along I go in the pregnancy, the less I worry,” she explained.

At the time, Lacey announced that she would love to do an at-home water-birth, however, we have yet to hear how her birth plan went this time around, and if she got her wish.

Congratulations again to both of the new parents on the adorable new addition to their growing brood.