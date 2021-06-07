La Roche Posay’s Hyalu B5 Aquagel streamlines your skincare routine

Have you ever found yourself wising you could cut down your skincare routine a little? The SPF, the exfoliation, the hydrating wash, the serum, the moisturiser, the eye cream…it can all feel a little like we’re overloading our skin sometimes, and potentially making things worse.

La Roche-Posay’s latest dermatological innovation actually ticks off four vital skin steps in a single pump – a revolutionary and much-needed product in many of our lives.

La Roche-Posay formulas are famously designed to deliver efficacious results that fit into simple, dermatologist recommended routines. The launch of Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF 30, offers a more streamlined approach to skincare, combining powerful skin protection with supreme hydration, all while priming skin for the rest of your routine. Suitable for all skin types and tones including sensitive skin.

“Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that draws moisture to the surface of the skin,” explains Consultant Dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall, “A calm, hydrated skin barrier glows.”

It’s also famed for its ability to plump the skin, improve texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Paired with UV-shielding and antioxidant protection, consider Hyalu B5 Aquagel as your one-stop-shop for morning skin support.

The four-in-one formula is the latest innovation in the hugely popular Hyalu B5 portfolio, with this breakthrough formula funnelling four vital skin steps into a single product, dermatologically balanced to provide an effective dose of each ingredient.

Simple, yet powerful, every pump delivers a daily dose of re-plumping hydration, antioxidant defense and all-important sun protection while also acting as a lightweight make-up base to prep the skin. All this in a breakthrough transparent water gel texture, the perfect city gel and your year-round sun solution. It’s suitable for all skin types and tones, even those with blemish-prone skin.

“This group worries hugely about applying moisturisers and suncream,” explains Dr Hextall. “However, acne is an inflammatory skin issue and as such, we need to calm and hydrate the skin and crucially protect against UV, which can drive post inflammatory pigmentation particularly in darker skin tones. This light gel formulation with a broad spectrum SPF is perfect for this group.”

Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF 30 covers:

Antioxidant defense: protect skin from environmental stressors like pollution

SPF 30: shield skin from harmful year round UV rays and prevent photoaging

Hyaluronic acid: hydrate and replump skin with moisture

Lightweight: provide an optimal make-up base

Using two different weights of hyaluronic acid, this formula is intensely hydrating and clinically proven to re-plump skin and help accelerate surface cell renewal. It has fast become La Roche-Posay’s best-selling serum. Use in both the morning and at night as part of your daily routine.

Powered by a high concentration of vitamin B5, this lightweight formula is our first dermatological anti-wrinkle solution to restore and re-plump sensitive eyes.

An intensely hydrating cream that helps plump skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Use in the evening.

A daily dose of re-plumping hydration, antioxidant defense and all-important sun protection while also acting as a lightweight make-up base to prep the skin.

Available now from local pharmacies nationwide, instore & online, including Meaghers & McCabes.