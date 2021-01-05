La La Land actress Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child

It seems huge congratulations are in order for the Hollywood actress, Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary who are expecting their first child!

The news broke that Emma was pregnant for the first time after she was photographed out in LA, cradling her growing baby bump on December 30. The exciting news was then confirmed by a source to US Weekly.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” the source explained.

“She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in,” they added.

Emma and Dave first met in 2016 while she was hosting Saturday Night Live, where he worked as a segment director. Hitting it off, the pair then announced their engagement in December 2019.

Keeping their budding relationship largely under-wraps, the Oscar-winning actress and her beau secretly tied the knot last year, with People confirming the news this past September.

The 32-year-old actress spoke out about her family plans in an interview with Elle back in 2017, revealing, “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”

Congratulations to the both of you, Emma and Dave — we can’t wait to meet your new little bundle of joy!