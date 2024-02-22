Kym Marsh shares update on plans to bury her late dad’s ashes

Kym Marsh has confirmed that she will be burying her late father’s ashes together with the ashes of her stillborn son.

Kym sadly announced on January 14 that her dad David had passed away from prostate cancer at the age of 78.

David’s passing came almost 15 years after Kym tragically lost her baby in a premature birth. The actress’ son, who was later named Archie, was delivered stillborn at 21 weeks in February 2009.

Now, as she waits for her father’s ashes, Kym has revealed that she intends to bury David and Archie together.

Speaking via Zoom to Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton on Morning Live, Kym detailed the reason why she has held on to Archie’s ashes.

“Archie would have been 15, we've just celebrated his birthday on February 11,” she explained.

“When we found out that Dad was going to sadly pass away… I had Archie's ashes with me ever since the day that we got them, because I always felt like [a burial] wasn't the right thing to do,” the 47-year-old admitted.

“Because I didn't get to know what kind of little boy he was or where he would like to go or what he would have liked to do, and because I move around so much, I couldn't really put them anywhere,” the former Coronation Street star added.

Regarding her ex-husband Jamie Lomas, Kym noted: “And we decided, both Jamie and I, that we would let Archie rest with my Dad. So when my Dad’s ashes come back we are going to lay Archie to rest with my Dad.”

Agreeing that David would “absolutely love that”, Kym continued: “I mean, I saw Dad at Christmas and Archie [ashes] was there too, I took him to my daughters at Christmas.

“He put his hand on the box and said, ‘Are you ready to go on our journey mate?’, so Dad got a lot of comfort in it. I know now he is up there eating ice cream with him,” she concluded.