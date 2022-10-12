Kym Marsh shares emotional video of dad amid his cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has shared a health update for her dad since he has sadly been diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer.

Kym shared the emotional video to her 521K Instagram followers earlier today, where her dad, David, can be seen ringing the bell in hospital to mark the start of his new cancer treatment.

While all of the nurses around him start applauding, Kym explained the tragic reason why he is ringing the bell to start his new treatment journey, as most people ring it as a sign that they’re finished their treatment.

The 46-year-old penned, “This is Our wonderful Daddy. For people that don’t know, he has incurable cancer, but is being treated by the amazing doctors and nurses at his local cancer centre to keep the horrible disease away for as long as possible”.

“He started a new treatment and although he will never get to ring the end of treatment bell to mark the end of his journey with cancer, he got to ring it to mark the beginning of a new journey of hope and to give him a chance to say… I’m fighting back”.

“It was a truly emotional moment and he wanted me to share this video with you all to encourage anyone living with cancer, or the families and friends around them, to stand up and fight, never lose hope and make those little moments mean the most”.

The soap star, who is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing, closed off by adding, “This day meant the world to dad and it will be a day we never forget. Love you @daveyboy113 my hero”.

Many famous faces commented on the touching video, saying how incredible Kym’s dad is. Hollyoaks star Sophie Autin wrote, “So much love and strength”.

“Love your Dad! What an amazing man!”, penned singer Fleur East, while comedian Jason Manford added, “Love your dad”.

Kym previously revealed that her dad was diagnosed with one of the most common cancers in males in the UK, prostate cancer, back in 2021. In May of this year, Marsh, along with friends and family members, ran the Great Manchester 10K to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.