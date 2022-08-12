Kylie Jenner shares video from her birthday & big sis Kim is going viral

Kylie Jenner celebrated turning 25 years old in style this week by partying on a yacht with her nearest and dearest.

Jenner shared a fun-filled video to her 45.6M TikTok followers with highlights from the night that included her opening gifts, watching a fabulous fireworks display, and taking shots, surrounded by her friends, sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, her mum and her daughter Stormi.

At the end of the video, Kylie’s big sister Kim can be seen trying to join in with everyone taking shots but ended up choking on her drink.

As the rest of the gang take their shots, Kim chokes on hers and spits it back into her glass as she laughs at herself and says, “So f**king nasty”. Luckily, she seems fine but the clip has gone viral on social media, with Kylie’s video getting over 10.9M views.

Many of the video’s 19K comments are about Kim’s reaction to taking a shot, with one fan saying, “Kim at the end is me when taking shots”.

“I feel you Kim, can’t do shots anymore”, wrote a second follower”. Another added, “Kim is the best part of it hahaha”.

Credit: Instagram

The rest of the video shows Kylie opening presents from her mum Kris, with Stromi, and Kim’s youngest, Chicago, beside her.

The 25-year-old was lucky enough to receive a pair of orange furry slides and a gorgeous rust-coloured handbag, which she admits, “I’ve never even seen anything like this before”, before saying that the exclusive handbag’s brand only made three of them.

The mum-of-two stunned in a glittery off-the-shoulder silver dress. Kim wore an orange one-shoulder crochet dress and Kendall looked fabulous in a gold two-piece skirt and crop top.