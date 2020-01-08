Kylie Jenner shares never-before-seen photo from her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her daughter Stormi’s second birthday and the occasion has her feeling nostalgic.

The mum has taken a trip down memory lane ahead of her daughter’s big day by looking back on her pregnancy.

Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret because she knew the media attention would cause too much stress for both her and her child. She managed to keep a low profile for the nine months and only shared photos or footage of her pregnancy after Stormi was born.

The businesswoman has now revealed a never-before-seen snap from when she was expecting Stormi and she looks stunning.

The mum-of-one is wearing a black crop top and is proudly showing off her growing baby bump in the beautiful photo.

She captioned the image, “Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl. I can't believe my daughter will be two soon.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the stunning image, but others were fooled into thinking that Kylie was expecting her second child, but alas, it is not a pregnancy announcement.

One shared, “Anyone else thought this was Baby #2 at first ??”

“I thought you were pregnant again,” another fan wrote.

“omg I thought you were pregnant again! I was about to be shook! Stunning,” another said.

Kylie is not expecting baby number two just yet, but the mum has spoken out about having another child in the past. She has even hinted at future baby names so it certainly sounds like she has baby fever.

The 22-year-old gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018.