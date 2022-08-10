Kylie Jenner shares cute snaps from 1st birthday party as she marks turning 25

Kylie Jenner turns 25 years old today, August 10, and we want to wish her a huge happy birthday!

To celebrate her big day, the mum-of-two shared a collage of throwback pictures of herself as a baby, celebrating her first birthday with a cute Tweety Bird theme. Jenner looks as cute as a button in the very 90’s looking photos captioned, “August 10th 1998. My 1st birthday party”.

Credit: Instagram

Many of Jenner's pals sent her birthday messages in the comments of the nostalgic post. Singer Justine Skye wrote, "Happy Birthday Ky".

"Happy birthday king kylie", penned YouTuber Heather Sanders. Reality TV star Khadijah Haqq McCray added, "Happy Birthday Kylie".

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also rushed to the comments to wish her a happy birthday, with over 14.9K comments and 3.1M likes on the post that was posted just 2 hours ago.

Kylie's mum Kris took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her youngest daughter alongside another collection of adorable snaps from her childhood.

Kris penned, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!”.

“You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always”.

She went on to say, “You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO”.

Kylie commented under the lovely post, sweetly saying, “I love you mommy”.

We can’t wait to see how Kylie intends to celebrate her big day! She has already shared a sneak peek into how her day started on TikTok, where she shared a video of herself dressed in pink. On the short clip she wrote, "It's my birthdayyyyyy".

The 25-year-old can be seen enjoying a birthday breakfast joined by her pals, her sister Kendall, who wish her a happy birthday to the camera, as well as her four-year-old daughter Stormi.