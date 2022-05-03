Kylie Jenner reveals touching meaning behind Met Gala look

The Met Gala showcased some stunning outfits last night but some of the looks left spectators questioning the thought-process behind the ensembles.

One of those outfits was Kylie Jenners’. Fans were left slightly confused with what the 24-year-old decided to wear as it didn’t seem to fit into the ‘Gilded Glamour’ dress code for the event.

Kylie walked out in a white wedding dress with a big frilly skirt and mesh short sleeves. She completed the look with a backwards baseball cap that had a veil attached.

Credit: Instagram

Her gown may not have been to everyone’s taste but The Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to explain the touching meaning behind her look. With a white heart emoji she wrote, “V, Virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me”.

“i’m humbled to wear this dress and honour my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever & thank u to the entire @offwhite team!!”.

Credit: Instagram

Friends and fans of the mother-of-two shared their support in the comments of the post. Make-up artist and friend of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan wrote, “this made me tear up.. he would have been so proud to see you in this moment! You looked beautiful”.

Hair stylist Jen Atkin penned, “This is so special Ky”, with Kylie’s best friend Yris Palmer adding, “So beautiful and special”.

The founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh, sadly passed away in November 2021, after a battle with cancer. The fashion designer was only 41-years-old when he passed.