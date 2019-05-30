Kylie Jenner is getting DRAGGED as a ‘scammer’ in her tutorial video

Kylie Jenner's recent skincare launch hasn't been without its controversies, mainly revolving around walnut scrubs.

Fans are now DRAGGING her name to the dirt because of how she washes her face in a new Kylie Skin video. People are calling her a scammer thanks to the whopper foundation stains on her towel.

People have serious thoughts about this kerfuffle, to say the least. Kylie can be seen rubbing her new face wash onto herself for about a millisecond before rinsing it off and patting her face dry with a fluffy towel.

morning and night pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

The fluffy towel then becomes basically a cesspit of foundation stains, and now everyone's busy calling Ms Jenner out as total 'scammer'.

Comments are claiming that the billionaire make-up mogul doesn't even use the products she's selling, and that she's lazy in her attempt to pretend to use them.

"Kylie Jenner washing her face for seven seconds reminds me of that girl pretending to rub the makeup wipe on her face," wrote one Twitter user.

kylie jenner washing her face for 7 seconds reminds me of that girl pretending to rub the makeup wipe on her face — (@newyearsIou) May 29, 2019

Another pointed out that using cleanser for under five seconds does absolutely nada for your skin, and her new product doesn't work effectively as a result.

"Love you Kylie Jenner but if you’re showing people how to wash their face with your products, do it properly," wrote Heidi Schneider.

Love you Kylie Jenner but if you’re showing people how to wash their face with your products, do it properly. Putting cleanser on your skin for 2 sec & washing it off is not effective in any way, shape, or form. Cleanser needs to be used for at LEAST 30 sec to work effectively https://t.co/rZkDXwwuzA — Heidi Schneider (@HeidiErika) May 29, 2019

Another wrote;

"Kylie Jenner is real dumb for thinking she can fool anyone with her skin care brand?

"Sis is out here washing her face on camera using a filter not even letting the interested people see how it looks when she uses it AND there was foundation on the towel when she was done? No thanks."

An especially angry fan called her a rich b*tch "who goes to expensive dermatologists".

To be fair, she does have access to the best plastic surgeons and dermatologists in the world, so selling skincare products in the first place makes minimal sense…

What’s off to me about Kylie Skin is the fact that she’s selling products she clearly doesn’t even use. Rich bitch goes to expensive dermas lmao. She washed her face for literally SECONDS and her foundation was all over the towel. If I did that my acne would be popping lol https://t.co/arDt7XtGOc — KILLA KUSH (@killakushla) May 30, 2019

People also pointed out that putting a filter on the video meant that the skincare product was shown in an even MORE inaccurate light as a result…Ah Kylie. Make more of an effort, hun.

Lmao this is such lazy content! Sis has on a filter so you can't see her skin, washed her face for 0.5 seconds and has the audacity to have foundation on the towel and still post it!!! https://t.co/rik12rlavq — (@t3niola) May 29, 2019

"How do you live with yourself knowing you're a scam…" wrote another Twitter fan. Yikes, she is losing fans left, right and centre.

Sis…. how do you live with yourself knowing you’re a scam….. https://t.co/BKef83JIVb — (@shaziplier) May 30, 2019

It's only a short demonstration video that Kylie threw up on her Instagram, it's not official branded content.

Mayyyyyybe she does use her own Kylie Skin face wash but does it better in real life? Maybe?

You can choose whether to give her the benefit of the doubt or not…

Feature image: YouTube