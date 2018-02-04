Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her first child via Instagram

After maintaining one of the best keep Kardashian secrets for the duration, Kylie Jenner has finally announced her pregnancy and the birth of her child.

Taking to Instagram (where else) Kylie released two posts, one video, one text post, sharing the news.

The star also told the world that her new arrival is a girl, who was born on February 1.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

'I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,' she wrote in a text post to her page.

''I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all of my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.'

'I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.'

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:29pm PST

'There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

'Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering,and life changing experience Iv'e had i n my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it.'

The makeup mogul posted a sneak peek of a video to her Instagram detailing the past 9 months.

The YouTube video, called To Our Daughter is 11 minutes long, and shows Kylie enjoying her pregnancy with partner Travis Scott, eating for two, and attending doctor appointments.

The video also shows the first official footage of baby Chicago West.

Okay, we're finally out of our misery!