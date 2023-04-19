Kylie Jenner discusses if she plans on having more children

Kylie Jenner has been opening up about her plans for the future!

The Kardashians star recently gave an interview as the cover star for HommeGirls, in which she delved deeper into her family life.

The 25-year-old is currently a mum-of-two, as she shares five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire with her ex Travis Scott.

When asked if she plans on having more children in the future, Kylie gave a modest answer. "I don't have a number in my mind,” she admitted.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie then went on to confess that she is taking a ‘wait and see’ approach to motherhood. "Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

The reality star also shared that she has “always felt that way” when it comes to life-changing decisions.

"I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen," she explained. "But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

The beauty mogul, who founded her brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, was asked how giving birth ended up changing her perception of her body.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

"It's made me love myself more," she confessed.

"I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me,” Kylie added.

The mum-of-two went on to use her interview to address speculation about the reason behind her lip fillers.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" she exclaimed.

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone,” she said candidly.

Kylie concluded her discussion by confirming that she’s happy with her decision. “I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute,” she teased.