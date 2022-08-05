Kylie Jenner calls daughter Stormi ‘spoiled’ in new shopping video

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a private shopping day with her daughter Stormi at Harrods in London and got treated to afternoon tea afterwards.

Kylie shared a cute video to TikTok of her and Stormi looking around her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin stands, which she admits she hasn't seen in person before but was excited to see it and show her little one.

The start of the clip shows the mum and daughter duo in a car on the way to the department store, with Kylie getting very excited to see a poster of herself outside Harrods. She proudly says, “Kylie Skin, Stormi that’s me! You see it?”, to her daughter as she points at the sign.

The video then cuts to the pair walking hand-in-hand inside Harrods and making their way to Kylie’s section, before showing Stormi holding a shopping basket.

Kylie picks out some lip kits and lip glosses to take home with them, choosing matching shades, “One for me, one for you”.

The clip, which is captioned, “Me and stormi baby take harrods”, also shows Jenner with a delicious looking afternoon tea set up in front of her, complete with sandwiches and cakes.

Before the video ends, Kylie shows a private shopping area, full of designer clothes, shoes, handbags and all the toys a child could dream of, that Harrods had put together for her four-year-old to shop from.

The 24-year-old says, “look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping! Is this not the craziest?”. The mum-of-two then tells Stormi, “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl”.

Credit: Instagram

Many fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rushed to comment on the video, which already has 9.3M views since being posted yesterday evening.

One fan wrote, “You and your daughter are the cutest in the world”. “So proud of Kylie fr she’s accomplished so much so young”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “I love how she involves her daughter in everything”.

Jenner also shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram from the mum-daughter day with the caption, “Stopped by @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin. Wow what a dream!!!!!!!!! Thank you for having us”.