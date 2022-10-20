Kylie Jenner admits she cried for weeks following son’s birth

Kylie Jenner has been opening up about how she felt when she became a mum-of-two.

The influencer welcomed her second son, whose name is still unknown to the public, in February of this year with her partner, Travis Scott. The pair were already parents to four-year-old Stormi.

While many have assumed that Kylie enjoyed the first few weeks of newborn life, she has since revealed that that was not the case.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

In this week’s installment of the Disney+ series The Kardashians, the 25-year-old opened up to her older sister, Kendall.

“Kylie had her baby a few weeks ago, so I'm just stopping into her office to say hi, check in on her,” Kendall told the cameras during the episode. “It is pretty wild that she is a mom of two, also amazing”.

When Kendall asked her sister how she has been finding life as a mum-of-two, Kylie decided to be honest with both her sister and her viewers.

“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” she admitted.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

“I had it with Stormi too”, Kylie added, giving her fans an honest insight into her life.

However, she went on to clarify that she has begun to feel much better, and her mental health has improved. “I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally,” she noted.

In a camera confessional, the makeup mogul shared that she thinks that she struggled with the so-called ‘baby blues’.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

“I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks,” Kylie explained. “After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

Kylie and Travis announced the birth of their baby boy in February of this year. They initially named him Wolf, but later changed their minds and as of yet, have not revealed which name they have settled on.

Well done to Kylie for being so candid about a stigmatised topic!