Kyle Richards confirms Mauricio Umansky moved out of their home

Kyle Richards has confirmed that Mauricio Umansky has moved out of their family home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars announced they were separating when they issued a joint social media statement in July of last year.

At the time, they revealed they were choosing not to divorce, but instead they were ‘working through things privately following a rough year’.

While opening up about Mauricio moving out of their home while she was out of town, Kyle admitted it ‘felt strange’ that he was gone.

Speaking on The B*tch Bible podcast, Richards explained that he is now living in West Hollywood.

“I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened”.

“I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household, I’ve got six dogs right now… I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on around in my house and the day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I’m like, ‘Everything’s so quiet’”.

The 55-year-old went on to say, “It just sort of dawned on me because I had been away and he did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do. I didn’t want to be there to see that”.

“It was just strange. Sort of like, ‘Wow this is going to be like this sometimes’. And Alexia moved out recently which is also strange, so I’m like ‘Ahh!”.

Towards the end of last year, Kyle admitted she was the ‘driving force’ behind her and Mauricio’s separation after 27 years of marriage.

While speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October, she confessed, “It originated from me, I’ll say”.

Around the same time, Umansky told People, “We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch”.

“She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel. We’re not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel”.

The reality stars share 27-year-old Alexia, 24-year-old Sophia and 16-year-old Portia together. Mauricio is also step-dad to Kyle’s eldest daughter, 35-year-old Farrah, whom she had with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.