Kristen Stewart has her say on Robert Pattinson playing Batman

Kristen Stewart has finally had her say about her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, scoring the role of Batman.

The actress seemed thrilled that her Twilight co-star will take over the role from Ben Affleck, telling a reporter; "I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part."

Superhero movies are showing no sign of becoming less popular, with the characters getting rebooted and rewritten as long as studios (*cough* Disney/Warner Bros *cough*) can keep making money.

The Batman, starring Edward Cullen himself, is due to be released in 2021 as a Bruce Wayne remake, because we really need more of those.

Pattinson spent many of his post-Twilight years talking about how much he hated being in blockbusters, and accepted parts in low-budget, indie movies.

The actor has recently been spotted in Timothee Chalamet's Henry V Netflix flick; The King. Robert playing such a famous character seems, well, out of character.

While at the TIFF film festival this weekend, she spoke about her ex's new role with Variety, saying she was over the moon for Rob.

"I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part. I'm so happy for him. It's crazy. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' It's awesome."

We're glad Kristen is supportive of her ex-boyfriend, especially after they were photographed together for the first time in five years last summer.

Maybe they've repaired their relationship following their dramatic split? Who can forget the cheating scandal with her Snow White And The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

Feature image: Instagram/@bellaxswanxcullen