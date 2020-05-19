Krispy Kreme to re-open Blanchardstown store this month

Krispy Kreme is set to re-open its Blacnhardstown store at the end of this month. It will initially open the drive-thru for frontline workers on May 20. From 11am tomorrow Krispy Kreme will open its drive-thru to provide complimentary products (hot drinks and a 3-pack of original glazed doughnuts) exclusively for front-line workers to include healthcare workers, An Garda Síochána and the fire brigade service.

Following an initial seven days of this complimentary service essential workers can then enjoy 50 percent discount off the entire menu.

​​​​Krispy Kreme is pledging to serve 50,000 smiles (or Original Glazed doughnuts!) across a week-long programme of contactless community donations to a wide range of causes including hospital front-line staff; Food Cloud; Garda stations; fire stations, care homes and many more. This is to further recognise the efforts and commitment of front-line workers as well as to support local charities and good causes.

The store will also launch a program on its social media channels asking fans to recommend “unsung heroes” in their communities who will then be rewarded with doughnut/smile vouchers. Finally, the Krispy Kreme Dublin staff will be challenged to identify and surprise local heroes in their own neighbourhoods with doughnut gifts in recognition of their good deeds.

On Monday, May 25 the Drive-Thru and the store will open to the public for take-away only but the restaurant seating area will remain closed. A prepacked doughnut menu will be available at the Drive-Thru and in store for this initial phase of opening to enable a simpler manufacturing operation and quicker speed of service. Customers in central Dublin may also be able to access delivery services via Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Krispy Kreme’s priority is always to protect its staff and customers. The business has consulted with health & safety, retail and manufacturing experts to ensure a safe environment for staff and customers. The reopening plan incorporates health and safety procedures and protocols similar to those already in operation across some Krispy Kreme UK stores.

The Krispy Kreme team in Dublin have been fully consulted on the plan and all staff have received COVID-19 reopening training and have come back to work voluntarily. New measures for maximum protection includes, but is not exhaustive to:

Appointment of store COVID-19 officer(s) present at all times

Two metre distancing floor and vertical signage inside and outside of the store

Counter screens to protect staff and customers at the Drive-Thru and at collection points

Staff shifts devised and rotas scheduled to ensure minimum number of staff required

Mandated staff hand-washing at least every 20 minutes and sanitisation stations available for both customers and staff

Face masks introduced as mandatory

Pre-packed offerings only for launch and a more limited range of 8 doughnut varieties

Strict limitations on the number of people allowed in the store for collection at any one time

Contactless payment and collection

For more information visit krispykreme.ie