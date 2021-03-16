Krispy Kreme release St. Patrick’s Day leprechaun doughnuts

The NEW Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day themed doughnuts are hand-decorated and filled with glorious golden caramel. We may not be able to line the streets to watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade, but we can still celebrate ‘le chéile’ by picking up doughnuts safely via the drive thru to enjoy at home or by gifting a dozen to loved-ones contact free to let them know you are thinking of them.

The limited-edition Lucky Leprechaun doughnuts will be available to buy in a Lucky Dozen. The Lucky dozens come with a delicious combination of iconic Original Glazed doughnuts and their Lucky Leprechauns. The Lucky dozens are available to purchase between 13th – 17th March for delivery direct to your door exclusively via Uber Eats; for €23.95 + delivery. You can get your hands on the limited-edition range via the Krispy Kreme Blanchardstown Drive Thru or pre-order via click and serve.

Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Ireland’s Country Manager said: “Whether you’re tuning into this year’s virtual parade, hosting a teddy bear parade in your living room or hanging a flag out the front window, we want to help celebrate with you, so we are launching these limited-edition doughnuts to put a smile on our Krispy Kreme Fans faces!’’

But the charm doesn’t stop there. Krispy Kreme want to make your celebration a little bit tastier by giving fans the chance to win a special Lucky dozen to be delivered directly to your door. For a chance to win, head over to the Krispy Kreme Ireland Twitter or Facebook pages for more details on how to enter.

For further information on how you can get your hands on the limited-edition Krispy Kreme St Patrick’s day doughnuts please visit www.krispykreme.ie and @krispykremeIRL.