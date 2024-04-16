Krispy Kreme launches First Holy Communion doughnuts

With the season of First Holy Communions soon upon us, Krispy Kreme has announced the launch of an extra-special addition to its menu- First Holy Communion Doughnuts.

The much-loved doughnut retailer has shared a glimpse at the new range by unveiling the first-ever photos of the delicious doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s First Holy Communion range has taken Ireland’s fan favourite Original Glazed doughnut and elevated it with a delicious white chocolate cross. They are priced at €21.55 per dozen, and are not just a delightful treat but also the perfect way to share a momentous occasion with loved ones.

Whether you're celebrating with family, friends, or both, these mouthwateringly tasty doughnuts are guaranteed to add a touch of sweetness to your festivities.

Declan Foley, Country Manager for Ireland at Krispy Kreme, revealed, “We're thrilled to introduce our First Holy Communion Doughnuts, designed to bring joy to this important milestone. We believe that every celebration deserves a sharing moment and what better way to mark this special day than with our delicious made fresh daily treats?”.

Krispy Kreme’s highly-anticipated First Holy Communion range is available to purchase from May 3 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across Ireland and is set to become a must-have addition to any First Holy Communion celebration.

So, whether you're a doughnut lover or simply looking for the perfect way to commemorate this significant event, make sure to grab a dozen of these divine delights.

Available exclusively as a dozen, the limited-edition First Holy Communion doughnuts will be available in Krispy Kreme shops in Blanchardstown, Swords, City Plaza, Liffey Valley, Tallaght, Carrickmines, Galway, Cork and Limerick and can also be picked up in Dundrum, Navan, Omni, Ilac as a Click and Collect order. For added convenience, orders can also be placed via Click and Collect.

For more information and to locate your nearest Krispy Kreme store, visit www.krispykreme.ie