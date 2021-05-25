Krispy Kreme launch new Colours of Summer doughnuts!

Thankfully, Summer is just around the corner and to celebrate this, Krispy Kreme are offering a selection of delicious doughnuts inspired by the bright and bold Colours of Summer. The Colours of Summer doughnuts feature two flavour filled fruity creations which are on sale for a limited time only until 4th July, and available to purchase in-store at Blanchardstown Drive Thru, via click and serve, and from Krispy Kreme’s state-of-the-art digital display cabinets in selected Tesco and Circle K stores around the country.

Raspberry Lemonade (€2.95)

Our signature ring doughnut with a tangy and fruity raspberry lemonade filling, scattered with colourful sugar crunch pieces.

Passionfruit Party (€2.95)

Our signature ring doughnut with an exotic and delicious passion fruit filling, scattered with colourful sugar crunch pieces.

For further information on how you can get your hands on the limited-edition Krispy Kreme Colours of Summer doughnuts please visit www.krispykreme.ie and @krispykremeIRL.