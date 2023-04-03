Krispy Kreme accepting Easter Egg donations for Capuchin Centre

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to grip Ireland, many families will be denied the simple joy of tucking into an Easter egg this year, according to new research.

The figures from Krispy Kreme shows that over 10% of the adult population say finances are so tight this year they may have to forgo the ‘luxury’ of buying Easter eggs for themselves and their family. Of those due to spend less on Easter eggs this year, nearly two thirds (62%) put this down to money being tighter and needing to prioritise their spending.

The research shows how significantly the situation varies for the haves and have- nots around Ireland this Easter. On average, Irish people will spend €18 on Easter eggs this year, while over half (56%) will not be able to afford them at all or will have to buy fewer. The 25-34 age bracket, who are most likely to have younger children, are those most likely to be affected with 13% stating that they will not be able to afford Easter eggs at all this year.

To redress the balance, Krispy Kreme has partnered with The Capuchin Centre, a day centre for the homeless, to launch an ‘Eggschange’. The initiative calls on those who receive more Easter eggs than they need to donate them to people who will otherwise go without this year.

Krispy Kreme will reward those who donate with a shareable four-pack of doughnuts in exchange for their generosity. The donated Easter Eggs will be distributed to those struggling to afford them this year via The Capuchin Centre.

Although just one third (33%) of Ireland are due to gift between three and five Easter eggs this year, over a third (42%) admit that they would prefer to receive an alternative sweet treat. In fact, of those who have leftover Easter eggs, one quarter (25%) said they typically have them hanging around their cupboards for months after Easter.

The situation is not helped by Easter eggs appearing earlier and earlier every year – with just under a quarter of the Irish (23%) saying it is ‘shocking’ that they are now appearing on shelves before the New Year has even started. 21% say they are bored of the sight of Easter eggs by the time it comes to Easter.

To take part in the Eggschange, visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop between 7th-10th April and donate an Easter Egg.

Alan Bailey, Manager at Capuchin Centre commented “Due to the rising cost of living crisis, many families will be unable to afford the joyful act of exchanging Easter eggs. We are delighted to work with Krispy Kreme on their mission to redistribute Easter eggs to those who might otherwise go without this year, by generously donating to the thousands of families in need around Dublin.”

Declan Foley, Country Manager for Krispy Kreme Ireland said: “This Easter, we are proud to be partnering with The Capuchin Centre to call on generous Irish people to help spread joy to those unable to afford Easter eggs, rewarding them with shareable boxes of our Choose your Own four pack of doughnuts in exchange for their generosity.”

