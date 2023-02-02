Kris Jenner shares sweet tribute for grandson Aire

Aire is celebrating his very first birthday!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s youngest child and only son, Aire, turns one today and his grandmother Kris has shared a sweet message for him.

Sharing a cute photo of herself and Aire looking out of a window, Kris described the tot as sweet and cute.

The 67-year-old penned, “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!!”.

Jenner continued, “You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever”, before signing off as Lovey, a nickname for her grandchildren to call her.

Many fans of the ‘Momager’ headed to the comments to wish Aire a happy birthday, with many surprised he is already turning one.

“Can we just talk about how hard she LOVE her family! She’s truly a great mom & grandmother”, wrote one fan.

A second joked, “Swear he was just born yesterday”, while a third added, “Happy birthday to your grandson. Grandchildren are a blessing”.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie announced her son’s name was Aire just last month and shared photos of him that show his face for the first time.

The 25-year-old originally named the little one Wolf, but then told her fans that she and Travis changed his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere”, she explained.

Just yesterday the Jenner-Kardashian family were celebrating Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi’s 5th birthday with an extravagant unicorn-themed party.