Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday message for granddaughter Dream

Dream turns six!

Kris Jenner is known for her sweet tributes for all of her family members once their birthday comes around and today is no different as her granddaughter Dream turns six years old.

Kris, known as Lovely to her grandchildren, took to Instagram to share the moving tribute for her rarely-seen granddaughter to her 50.6M followers.

Posting a collection of gorgeous snaps of her granddaughter and her together over the years, most recently at Halloween when Kris dressed as Superwoman and Dream was Batgirl, the 67-year-old wrote, “Happy birthday to my little Dream girl who is the light of our lives!!!”.

“You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy. I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!!”.

She continued, “You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice”.

The head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan closed off by adding, “You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo”.

Many fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to send Dream birthday messages and to comment on how adorable Kris’ relationship is with her family.

One fan wrote, “Everyone needs a kris in their life to hype them up like this every day!”, while a second penned, “So beautiful and I adore that they call you lovey x”.

“She looks so much like her grandpa Robert. Happy birthday dream and may the lord bless you with many more blessings”, added a third.

Dream is the daughter of Kris Jenner’s only son, Rob Kardashian, who is named after his late dad and defence attorney Robert Kardashian. Rob shares joint custody of Dream with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.