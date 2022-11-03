Kris Jenner shares heartwarming birthday video for Kendall

Happy Birthday Kenny!

Kendall Jenner is turning 27 years old today and her mum has shared the most heartfelt tribute for her second youngest child.

In true Kris Jenner style, the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted a touching video and message for Kendall as she does for all of her children on their birthdays.

The clip shows clips from the supermodel’s entire life from when Kris was about to go into labour at the hospital, all the way up until the present day of her strutting her stuff on high fashion catwalks.

Kris captioned the heartwarming clip, “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kenny!! You stole my heart from the very moment you were born! You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy”.

“You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!! Thank you for all you do every single day to bring so much positivity and happiness. You are an amazing voice of reason!!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, best friend, dog mommy, therapist and travel buddy”.

“You are the kindest soul, the most generous girl, the smartest, funniest, most creative, most understanding, and have grown into the most amazing business woman with an incredible work ethic".

The 66-year-old closed off by saying, You are beautiful inside and out. I’m so so proud of you my @kendalljenner I love you beyond measure forever and ever. Mommy”.

Many famous faces and fans rushed to the comments to wish Kendall a happy birthday and to share how adorable they think the footage of Kendall growing up is.

Her older sister Kourtney wrote, “Beautiful…. Happy birthday Kenya”, while Sleepless in Seattle actress Rita Wilson penned, “This is so wonderful”.

Kendall commented under the video to say, “Mommyyyyyyyy. I love you so much. Thank you for the beautiful life”.

We hope Kendall has the most wonderful birthday, however she celebrates it!