Kris Jenner posts touching video to honour Kourtney’s birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is turning 44 years old today and her mum, Kris Jenner, is making sure to mark the day in a special way.

Kris has decided to share a sentimental video compilation of important milestones throughout her first-born’s life- the most moving one being a clip featuring Kris and her late husband Robert Kardashian as they brought Kourtney home from the hospital after her birth.

Other clips shown in the home-video include Kourtney and her siblings at Christmas-time, Kris and Kourtney at Disneyland together, and Kourtney with her own children, as well as the pair getting tearful on Kourtney’s wedding day.

Jenner posted the touching video to her 51.8M Instagram followers and penned an emotional message to her daughter as she reflected on her life.

The 67-year-old wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born child @kourtneykardash!!! It truly feels like yesterday that you were born. I can’t believe how fast time has gone by…I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts”.

“You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true. Thank you for being the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend… you are beautiful inside and out!”.

“You are smart, talented, kind, creative, generous, loving, and are the best confidant and design advisor! You are the best to go to Disneyland with and you are the best shopping buddy!”.

Kris lovingly closed off by adding, “You are the best mom and I’m so proud of you each and every day. I thank God he chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy”.

Many fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars headed to the comments of the post, which is set to My Girl by The Temptations, to wish Kourtney well on her birthday and to share how much they love the old-school video.

One fan wrote, “I love how you have so many sentimental memories of your family before the fame and riches…this is awesome”.

“This video is so cool and love how you have so many clips of when they were little to make something like this”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “You have the best pictures and videos of precious memories”.

Kris welcomed Kourtney into the world in Los Angeles in 1979, before having Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie.