Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

It’s Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday!

The Kardashians star is celebrating her 45th birthday today (April 18).

In honour of the special occasion, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner has paid an emotional tribute to her firstborn.

On her Instagram page, the mum-of-six took to social media to share several throwback photos of Kourtney.

The first image features a young Kourtney on her fifth birthday, wearing a pink paper crown and holding a doll.

Other photos showcase the birthday girl with her late father, Robert Kardashian, as well as her children – Mason (14), Penelope (11), Reign (9) and five-month-old Rocky.

“Happy birthday to my firstborn babydoll @kourtneykardash!!!!!! What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can’t believe you are 45!!!”, proud mum Kris exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“It seems like just the other day you were wearing your 5 year old party hat going to Buckley to be the line leader and I was bringing cupcakes for the class to celebrate,” the 68-year-old reflected.

“Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have. You are a kick ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day!” Kris wrote.

The reality star concluded her heartfelt tribute by adding: “Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure."

Kourtney has since responded to her mother’s post, commenting: “I love you mommy! Time is flying so fastttttt! So grateful for every memory with you.”

Following Kris’ adorable message, many fans of the Kardashian family have since been expressing their own well-wishes.

”Happy birthday to my forever favourite Kardashian,” one follower replied.

”Happy birthday Kourtney. Hope it’s very fun and full of love,” another wrote.

”Happy birthday sweet Kourtney!”, a third fan added.