Kris Jenner pens cute birthday tribute to granddaughter Stormi

It’s Stormi Webster’s birthday today!

The daughter of The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is turning five today, and the celebrations are well and truly underway.

To kick off the birthday tributes, Stormi’s grandmother Kris Jenner has shared an adorable message to the young girl.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 67-year-old mogul posted a gorgeous collection of snaps with her and Stormi together, as well as some lovely stand-alone images of Stormi beaming.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!! I can’t believe you are 5!”, exclaimed Kris at the beginning of her caption.

“You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives,” she added.

Kris then went on to refer to Stormi’s younger brother Aire, who will be celebrating his first birthday tomorrow, February 2. “You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older,” Kris penned.

The proud grandmother concluded her message with adoring praise. “We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo”.

Stormi’s mum Kylie has already shared a glimpse into the birthday celebrations that she has in store for her daughter.

On her Instagram stories last night, the 25-year-old revealed a magnificent display of multi-coloured balloons, complete with a unicorn balloon on the ceiling of Stomi’s bedroom.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

“Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin,” she teased in the video.

Then, on the morning of Stormi’s birthday, Kylie shared an adorable video of herself and her daughter giggling as they walked through even more balloons in their home. “Mommy, there’s so many!”, Stormi can be heard exclaiming in the background.

We hope Stormi enjoys the celebrations!