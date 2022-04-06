Kris Jenner is almost unrecognisable with new haircut

Kris Jenner has changed up her iconic look and is now sporting a longer bob-style haircut with a fringe instead of her beloved pixie cut, which fans have seen her with for decades.

The 66-year-old ‘momager’ took to her Instagram stories to showcase the new look ahead of the launch party for Kylie Cosmetics X Kendall Jenner, where we’re sure she turned some heads.

Credit: Instagram

With 46 million followers watching, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star looked gorgeous as she videoed herself putting on lipgloss from her daughters’ latest collection and kissing at the camera.

In the short video where a stylist can be seen fixing her new locks, Kris looks at the camera with delight.

A little while later, Kris shared a video that her daughter Kylie took on her story. The mum-of-six spoke of how proud she was of Kylie and Kendall as sisters, best friends and businesswomen.

Kris lovingly said, “I couldn’t be prouder than anyone in my entire life”, to her two youngest daughters.

Credit: Instagram

Her and her family’s new series The Kardashians will be airing at the end of this month on Hulu and is sure to be packed with lots of drama.

She has not clarified if she has grown out her natural hair in recent times or if she was wearing a wig for the launch party but we think this makeover is such a good luck on her regardless!