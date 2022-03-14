Watch: We finally have a full-length trailer for ‘The Kardashians’

Calling all fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — we finally have a full-length trailer for the family’s brand new reality series, and it’s absolutely thrilling!

Devoted viewers were left completely bereft after finding out the tragic news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was coming to an end last year, after 20 long seasons.

All is certainly not lost though, as the infamous family has started a brand new reality show, and it’s going to be available to watch on the streaming service Disney+ and Hulu.

The new show is going to be a weekly phenomenon, with a new episode arriving on the platform every Thursday, starting from April 14, which is only a few short weeks away.

Today, Disney+ dropped the first full-length trailer for The Kardashians, giving fans a real glimpse at what the first season will look like. From proposals, to pregnancies and from relationship woes to new romances, there’s never a dull moment it would seem!

At several points we hear Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker discuss their desire to have a baby together, as we get to follow them along on a fertility appointment, followed by another brief shot of Kourtney laying on a hospital bed, with Travis kissing her hand in support.

It would seem that nothing is being kept off the table as Kim discusses the awkward feud between herself and Kanye, as well as touching upon her new relationship with SNL's Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Khloé is experiencing man drama of her own, as she tells her ex Tristan Thompson that it will take a while for her to trust him again — a clip which was presumably filmed before the news broke that he's the father of a third child.

According to the official Disney+ description: “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories.”

“From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

The Kardashians premieres on Dsiney+ this coming April 14. In the meantime, check out the first official trailer below;