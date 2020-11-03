Kris Jenner defends Kendall after Halloween party backlash

‘Momager’ Kris Jenner comes to the rescue to defend her 25-year-old daughter, Kendall for throwing a huge Halloween/Birthday bash, filled with celebs who weren’t social-distancing or wearing masks, amid a global pandemic.

After many photos from the star-studded event emerged online over the weekend, understandably many people were quite annoyed and disappointed that the model could be so selfish and tone deaf.

One person took to Twitter writing, “On the 30th of October the US recorded 90,000 cases of Covid 19 and the highest paid model with 141 million Instagram Followers has thrown a Halloween/birthday party…. great role model Kendall Jenner.”

Another wrote, “No but Kendall Jenner really threw a big a** party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a 'no social media' rule so people wouldn't find out about it…”

However careless this party might have been, according to Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, “all we can do is live our lives.”

The 64-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responded to the backlash following her daughter’s birthday celebrations on the Radio Andy show on Monday.

instagram.com/kendalljenner

When asked by Andy Cohen how Kris handles negative comments made about her children as their ‘momager’ Kris said, “We live our lives, trying to be just really good people.”

“We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we're doing that,” she added.

“And I think, I am very sensitive to what's going on. Believe me, you know, I've really tried so hard. At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until … the results were in.”

“So we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously,” Kris explained, adding that she and her family get tested once or twice a week as they film their final season of their reality show.

However, as one Twitter user pointed out, “Rapid tests shouldn't be used to break CDC rules and practice your 'right to party'. I don't know why they think that they're immune to these guidelines? And WASTING precious resources when there are limits on how many people can be tested daily due to limited supply!

These types of comments don’t seem to bother Kris though. “We do what we can. We try to follow the rules. And then, if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that. I just can control how we behave, and I try to do the best we can,” she said.

As it stands, the government health guidelines encourage everyone to practise social distancing, wear a mask when around others in public, and wash your hands regularly and vigorously.