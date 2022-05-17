Kourtney Kardashian’s family react to her wonderful wedding news

Wedding bells have been ringing for the eldest Kardashian sister this past weekend, as Kourtney Kardashian finally tied the knot with her Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the first official photos from their intimate courthouse, Santa Barbara wedding.

In these stunning black and white snaps, 43-year-old Kourtney and 46-year-old Travis are seen leaving the building and walking down the steps hand-in-hand, ready to hop into their black vintage convertible car.

Trailing behind the car was a sign which read ‘Just Married’ followed by strings of empty drinks cans.

Kourtney’s bridal look featured a white Dolce & Gabbana minidress, a traditional veil and burgundy velvet pumps. Meanwhile Travis looked as dashing as ever in a black suit, paired with some stylish Rockabilly shoes to match his new bride.

The couple are reportedly planning to have a much bigger wedding in Italy at a later date and so this official ceremony featured quite a small guest list, with Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, and Travis’ father, Randy Barker, serving as witnesses.

Credit: @kourtneykardash

“Till death do us part,” the mum-of-three wrote in the caption.

After sharing these gorgeous snaps it wasn’t long before fans, friends and several of Kourtney’s loving family members rushed to the comment section with congratulatory messages.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian excitedly wrote.

Credit: @kourtneykardash

“I love you,” Momager Kris Jenner gushed, meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian sweetly commented a stream of red heart emojis.

“love you guys,” family friend Simon Huck wrote.

“CRYING,” exclaimed TikTok star and good friend Addison Rae.

“Beautiful bride! So happy for the both of you,” commented Australian model Shanina Shaik.

“Congratulations!” actress Michelle Pfeiffer lovingly commented.