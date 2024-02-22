Kourtney Kardashian shares tribute for late father’s 80th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian has penned an emotional tribute to her late father, on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Robert Kardashian tragically passed away in September 2003, after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer just two months earlier. He was 59.

Prior to his death, the defense lawyer had previously been married to Kris Jenner, and the former couple welcomed four children together – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

Now, as today (February 22) marks his 80th birthday, one of Robert’s children has chosen to share a heartfelt message in his honour.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram earlier today and shared two throwback snaps of herself as a child with her father.

“My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time,” she penned.

“He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special,” the 44-year-old continued.

The Kardashians star concluded her post by writing: “Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world.”

Kourtney’s mother Kris later took to her comments section to pay her own tribute to her ex-husband, as she replied: “The best Daddy there ever was”.

Many of Kourtney’s 224M Instagram followers have also expressed their sympathies to the Kardashian family.

“He must be the most popular dude up there with all the love you all keep sending up to him,” one fan responded.

“Happy Birthday to your amazing Dad, he’s your guardian angel,” another commented.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mr Robert Kardashian,” a third fan added.

The milestone birthday comes almost four months after Kourtney welcomed her fourth child, her first with her husband Travis Barker.

The couple’s baby son Rocky joins Kourtney’s three older children – Mason (14), Penelope (11) and Reign (9).