Kourtney Kardashian shares health update amid stopping IVF

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a health update with her fans amid stopping her process with IVF with her husband Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror photo of herself on a treadmill to her 204M followers.

The 43-year-old wrote, “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF”.

She added some advice of anyone else going through the same process, saying, “For anyone else going through it, it gets better”.

Kourtney opened up about her and Travis’ IVF journey on her family’s reality show The Kardashians on the streaming platform Hulu, saying “Travis and I want to have a baby”.

The mum-of-three showed herself and Travis at a doctor's appointment with the Blink-183 band member having to give a ‘sample’ to the doctor.

Kourtney jokingly says “We’ll take our mics off so you don’t get the audio”, after a doctor asks for the ‘sample’ to be put in a cup.

It was revealed last year that the Lemme founder had her eggs frozen in case she planned on having more children in the future. However, at the time, she didn’t specify wanting to have children with her beau, Travis.

Earlier this year, fans had been speculating that Kardashian was already pregnant when she posted bikini photos online. Many commented about how her body looked.

One said, “I see a belly”, while another asked, “Is that a preg belly?”.

Frustrated by the comments, Kourtney quickly shut down the rumours saying, “Are we really going to do this every time I post?”.

Kourtney is mum to 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and seven-year-old Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares two children, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama, with ex wife Shanna Moakler.