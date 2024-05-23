Kourtney Kardashian recalls what led to her emergency fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the emergency surgery that saved her baby son’s life.

Last September, it was confirmed that The Kardashians star had to undergo emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy with her fourth child.

Two months later, Kourtney safely welcomed her baby boy Rocky into the world, alongside her husband Travis Barker.

Now, Kourtney has been looking back at the terrifying time in her pregnancy, and recalled the moment that she was informed of her health scare.

In the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, which launches today, the 45-year-old shared the moment she was informed something was wrong.

"We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby,” she recalled, referring to her sons Mason (14), Reign (9), and daughter Penelope (11).

“The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists,” she continued.

Kourtney was later told that she would need an operation the following morning, which she described as "terrifying" and "stressful."

"The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything. My doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened,” she noted.

At the time, Kourtney’s husband Travis was on a flight back from Europe and was struggling to keep in contact.

"The thing that was awful was [Travis’] WiFi was broken on the plane. I was sending him updates and my mom was sending him updates. He couldn't get anything and he kept checking, like every two hours on the plane, ‘Can you reset the WiFi?'" she explained.

As the surgery needed to be done “right away”, Kourtney concluded: "There's some superpower that I have – that in emergency situations, I get really calm. And then right when we left [after surgery], I was like, ‘OK, I can take a deep breath. I could cry. I could get it out.'"