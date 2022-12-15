Kourtney Kardashian marks sons’ birthdays with throwback snap

There have been huge celebrations in the Kardashian family!

Kourtney Kardashian marked the turning-of-ages of her sons Mason and Reign yesterday. The brothers just happened to be born on the same day, five years apart.

Mason has become a teenager as he is now 13 years of age, whereas younger sibling Reign turned eight-years-old.

To celebrate the special occasion, the 43-year-old mum took to Instagram last night to treat her 205M followers to a throwback snap of a younger Mason and a baby Reign.

“December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever,” Kourtney lovingly penned in the caption of her photo. “my birthday boys”.

Since sharing the adorable image, the mum-of-three has received numerous birthday wishes and delighted comments from fans and friends alike.

“Happy Birthday Reign and Mason !”, wrote actress and Kourtney’s friend from high school, Veronique Vicari. “You have the best mommy ever xo”.

“Happy birthday to your babies”, commented Disney star Malika Haqq.

“Happy birthday and happy birthing day to you”, added Kourtney’s friend and business partner, Sarah Howard.

As well as their mother, the two boys also received a loving message from their grandmother, Kris Jenner. The 67-year-old businesswoman shared a lengthy tribute to her grandsons, alongside several sweet images of them together.

“It's wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!!”, Kris exclaimed in her caption. “You are both the best sons, grandsons, brothers, nephews, and friends to all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Lovey xoxo."

Kourtney shares Mason and Reign with her former partner Scott Disick, whom she ended her on-again-off-again relationship with in July 2015. The pair also share a daughter together, 10-year-old Penelope.

The Kardashians star is now happily married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, whom she married in a lavish ceremony in May of this year.

Happy birthday to Mason and Reign!