Kourtney Kardashian hits back at comments assuming she’s pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian has been hitting back at rumours she is pregnant.

Last night, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps of herself wearing some bright yellow latex trousers, a crop top cardigan and some cute strappy heels. The 43-year-old posted the images to promote the latest launch from her Lemme product range.

While the majority of replies in Kourtney’s comment section were complimentary, one fan decided to ask: “Is she pregnant?”

Kourtney took no time in clapping back to her follower with an incredibly honest response.

"The after effects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much)… also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?" she wrote.

Kourtney subsequently received a lot of supportive and encouraging responses from fans who noticed the interaction. However, the reality star has since deleted the Instagram post.

The comment exchange comes after Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker have remained extremely open about their journey with IVF. The couple currently have five children within their blended family, but they have not yet welcomed a child into the world together.

In the most recent season of The Kardashians, which aired in May of last year, Kourtney and Travis shared their ongoing process with IVF with their viewers. During one episode, the pair revealed that they would be attempting an egg retrieval for the very first time – but it was not successful.

"The egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped,” Kourtney admitted to the camera. “[The doctor] was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage.”

Then, in December 2022, Kourtney shared that she had stopped her IVF journey for 10 months. "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she penned in an Instagram story at the time, as she showcased herself in the gym. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

Kourtney continues to parent her three children – Mason (13), Penelope (10) and Reign (8) – as well as being a stepmum to Travis’ son Landon (19) and daughter Alabama (17).