Kourtney K gives priceless response to pregnancy rumours

Mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian shut down any speculation that she may be pregnant once again, with a hilarious comeback.

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday evening, to share a photo of herself rocking a black bikini, posing on a beach. She captioned the post with, “Can you hear me now?”

When one viewer made an invasive comment, writing “Are you pregnant?” Kourtney’s response was truly priceless.

Instead of simply ignoring the rude comment, Kourtney responded by saying, “I thought I looked skinny,” followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick, including 11-year-old Mason, eight-year-old Penelope and six-year-old Reign.

However, as much as fans would love for her and Scott to rekindle their fiery romance, lately it’s been reported that Kourtney has started a relationship with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, “they’ve been dating for about a month or two. They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic.”

Travis is also a proud dad to 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, along with remaining close to his former step-daughter Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya.

According to the insider, it was Travis’ love for his children and being a father which attracted Kourtney to him. “He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along.”

“It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point,” the source revealed.