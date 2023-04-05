Kourtney Kardashian finally announces TV wedding special

It’s the moment The Kardashians fans have been waiting for!

Kourtney Kardashian has announced a TV special dedicated to her wedding to Travis Barker.

The couple tied the knot one year ago on April 4, during a service in Las Vegas following the Grammy awards.

As the wedding was not legally binding at the time, they subsequently went on to have two more ceremonies – one in a Santa Barbara courthouse, and another in the Italian village of Portofino.

Ever since news of their nuptials arose, fans have been curious as to why Kourtney and Travis’ weddings have never been included in the new seasons of The Kardashians.

Well, now their followers have finally received an answer – they’re getting their very own TV special!

Last night, the American streaming service Hulu released a first-look teaser at the upcoming special.

The special, titled ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, promises that both "private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments."

In the teaser trailer, glimpses of all three of the pair’s weddings can be seen, as they reflect on their numerous big days. "Can you believe we got married three times?", 43-year-old Kourtney gushes in one scene.

"It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one!", exclaims 47-year-old drummer Travis in response.

The first look also showcases the couple’s extended family, with Kourtney’s sister Kim saying with pride: "There's really no love story like you guys.”

Following the release of the trailer, fans couldn’t help but share their excitement for the brand-new Kardashians content.

“I accept the invitation,” one viewer joked.

“Literally can’t wait,” another added.

“No this is too good,” a third commented.

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis will be released on Disney+ next Thursday, April 13, followed by the upcoming third season of The Kardashians, which begins on May 25. We can’t wait!