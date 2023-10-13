Kourtney Kardashian admits emergency surgery was ‘terrifying’

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed how her recent experience with emergency fetal surgery affected her.

The Kardashians star is currently expecting her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker.

As she prepares to welcome her baby son into the world in the coming weeks, Kourtney has now chosen to open up about her experience.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italy, the 44-year-old mum recalled the moment she was rushed to hospital last month.

“It was terrifying. I feel that sooner or later I will go into detail because I hope that it could help others, but I don't feel ready yet because it was really frightening,” she confessed.

“Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying,” Kourtney added. “Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers.”

The reality star – who co-parents children Mason (13), Penelope (11) and Reign (8) with her ex Scott Disick – noted that she has felt more frightened during her current pregnancy.

“Unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” she shared, adding: “I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

In May of this year, Kourtney and Travis confirmed on The Kardashians that they were “officially done” with IVF.

“I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me. My intuition was telling me that it wasn't suitable for me,” she recalled.

“I kept telling Travis: 'If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen.' And that's how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened,” Kourtney concluded, describing her pregnancy as “God’s plan”.