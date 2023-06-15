Kourtney Kardashian accuses sister Kim of ‘copying’ her wedding

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian haven’t been on the best of terms recently!

The sisters, who are two of the stars of the hit reality show The Kardashians, have become embroiled in an argument over their connections to fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana.

During this week’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians, younger sister Kendall Jenner went to visit Kourtney, who then explained that Kim had struck up a deal with the luxury brand, a few months after Dolce & Gabbana designed Kourtney’s lavish wedding in Italy.

“This isn't really even about business for me. It's just like this like was my wedding and actually how I've lived my life every summer for like five years in a row,” the 44-year-old explained to Kendall.

Kourtney went on to explain that during her nuptials, Kim was attempting to secure her brand partnership. “Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn't know about. She had called me and told me she was doing a SKIMS collab with Dolce & Gabbana, just telling me,” she recalled.

“I go, ‘What is the point of this call? Is it to get my blessing, is that why you're calling?’ And she's like, 'I guess,' cause she wasn't like, 'Hey, I got this offer. How do you feel about this? I really want the money,'” Kourtney detailed.

“And then she called me I think another time, she was like, 'Hey I just want to see if you want to go to Milan for my Dolce thing. It's not with SKIMS anymore but we're trying to figure it out,' and that was the last I heard about it,” she admitted.

With sister Kendall responding that she could “see both sides,” Kourtney began to tear up.

“It's not about business. It's just there's so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's just legit copying my wedding!” she exclaimed.

The sisters also claimed that Kim “wasn’t happy” during Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker. “Everyone else was like, 'Whoa this is amazing. We're having the best time.' She can never give acknowledgment of, like, 'Whoa this is so amazing. I love this whole vibe,’” Kourtney argued.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney+.