Kimberley Walsh shares emotional tribute on Girls Aloud anniversary

Twenty years ago today, Girls Aloud were formed on the ITV singing competition Popstars: The Rivals.

In honour of the band’s anniversary, Kimberley Walsh has shared an emotional tribute to Girls Aloud’s legacy.

Earlier today, the 41-year-old decided to treat her 773K Instagram followers to a collection of throwback photos of herself and her fellow bandmates – Sarah Harding, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts – throughout their years together.

“Happy 20 years girls! Wow I am proud of what we achieved and love you all much,” Kimberley gushed in the caption of her post.

The singer went on to pay tribute to the late Sarah Harding, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in September of last year, at the age of 39.

“There is a huge hole in my heart that Sarah isn’t here to celebrate this with us but I am looking through pictures, sobbing and remembering all the amazing times we shared,” she penned with emotion.

“A girl band is a bond that no one can ever break. The memories will always stay with us forever,” Kimberley added at the end of her caption.

Since showcasing the band’s milestone anniversary, Kimberley has been flooded with congratulations and praise from many famous faces in the music industry.

“Bangers on bangers!”, commented BBC radio broadcaster Clara Amfo.

“Forever my favourites”, wrote Heart Radio presenter Zoe Hardman.

Girls Aloud announced in March 2013 that they would be going their separate ways for good. However, Kimberley, Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola have reunited several times in the past year in honour of their late friend Sarah.

In October of this year, the girls came together to host a fundraising gala, titled The Primerose Ball, which Sarah requested before her passing. The four bandmates also took part in a 5K charity fun run in July, to raise money for breast cancer research.