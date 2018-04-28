Kim Kardashian speaks out about Tristan Thompson cheating claims

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on the allegations that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé shortly before she welcomed their daughter, True.

On the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host started off by saying "Poor Khloé."

"Poor Khloé," Kim echoed, before Ellen asked her about Tristan's alleged infidelity. The NBA star was supposedly caught on camera being unfaithful.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 20, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

"I think everybody was heartbroken for [Khloé]," Ellen said of the new mum, "I mean, literally days before she gives birth her boyfriend is seen on video, cheating. And uh… you have opinions about that?"

"Like, I don't even know how to describe besides, 'it's just so f*cked up'," Kim replied frankly in the sneak peek for the interview, which airs in full on Monday.

The mum-of-three is clearly very protective of her younger sister. She said that she admires the 33-year-old's resilience in this 'sad situation'.

"We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are," the 37-year-old explained, "She's so strong, she's doing the best that she can, it's a really sad situation all over."

Kim is also quite aware that her niece True will one day know of everything her relatives have said about her father. With this in mind, the reality star says she tries to exercise discretion in what opinions she expresses.

Having to deal with Blac Chyna and her brother Rob Kardashian's dramatic relationship helped Kim come to this conclusion. The couple share a daughter, Dream, and certainly have had a rocky romantic journey.

"I kind of made this rule with my brother: if there's a baby involved, I'm gonna keep it cute and keep it classy, and not talk too bad, I'm gonna try not to say anything so negative, because one day, True is gonna see this," Kim said.

She still added, "It's just so messed up."

Neither Khloé or Tristan have addressed the rumours.