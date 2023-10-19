Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye’s reaction to her hiring a male nanny

Kim Kardashian has been opening up about parenting her four children.

The reality star is mum to 10-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago and four-year-old Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

During a candid chat, Kim shared details of being ‘scared out of her mind’ to tell Kanye about a parenting decision she made for their children- hiring a male nanny.

Kim explained that she wanted a man around her home to take her little ones to sporting activities as her family is very ‘female dominated’.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared an insight into her decisions to hire a ‘manny’ and how Kanye reacted.

The 42-year-old said, “It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that”.

“I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s very female dominated”.

“I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports. I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that”.

Kardashian then revealed how her ex-husband reacted to the male nanny by saying, “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and him, has been so nice to him”.

“Saying, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ – because he handed him the ball really easily – ‘don’t do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want’”.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. That’s great’”, Kim admitted.

Kim and Kanye first started dating back in 2012 and went on to tie the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2014.

After sharing four children together, the couple went their separate ways in 2021. Their divorce was finalised last year.