Kim Kardashian pens emotional message about late dad Robert

Kim Kardashian has shared a heartfelt tribute for her late dad Robert Kardashian.

Robert tragically passed away at the age of 59 in September 2003, after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Kim penned the emotional message on social media to mark what would’ve been her dad’s 80th birthday.

Describing him as ‘thoughtful’ and ‘charismatic’, Kim unveiled an old photo of her and her sister Kourtney with their dad.

The reality star took to Instagram to share the tribute for her 364M followers to see, alongside the picture of Kim, Kourtney and Robert posing for the camera while on a ski trip.

In the caption of the post, Kim said, “Happy Heavenly Birthday dad! I can’t believe you would have been 80 years old today”.

“If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating! I can’t ski without thinking of you. I’ll always remember the trips and memories you created for us and never ever take those moments for granted”.

“God really blessed us with the most amazing thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving and kind dad”.

The 43-year-old closed off by adding, “I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you’re somehow behind all of it. Thank you for being the best example of the purest love”.

Many famous faces and loved ones flooded the comments with supportive messages and birthday wishes for Robert.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I’m so proud of you for your caption!! You’re getting good keeks!! happy birthday to the best daddy ever”.

“Best daddy in the world”, penned Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe also shared her own tribute for their dad, writing, “I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday daddy. I love you, thank you for everything. Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love”.

Kourtney then paid her respects with an emotional message that reads, “My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time”.

Prior to his death, the lawyer was married to Kris Jenner, and they welcomed four children together – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob.