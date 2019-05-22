Kim Kardashian makes first public appearance since Psalm’s birth

Kim Kardashian is well and truly living her best life. The make-up mogul has just welcomed her fourth child via surrogate, a son named Psalm, and has been married to Kanye West for five years.

The 38-year-old made her first public appearance since welcoming the adorable baby boy almost two weeks ago, looking gorgeous in a pink, bodycon maxi dress.

She showed off her curvacious figure while at the launch of sister Kylie Jenner's skincare launch in Los Angeles. The mum-of-four supported Kylie's business venture alongside her siblings, all in pink:

Kim announced on Twitter that herself and husband Kanye had met their fourth child on May 10, writing; "He's here and he's perfect."

She later added, "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her." The famous couple already are parents to North, aged five, Saint, aged three and 15-month old Chicago.

Baby Psalm was born healthy and weighed 6lbs, 9 ozs, according to TMZ. We can't wait for them to share more photos of their newborn.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Kylie got plenty of familial support for her skincare product launch, looking as glam as ever in a skintight, pink mini-dress.

The 21-year-old billionaire cosmetics guru was joined by Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Caitlyn Jenner and 'momager' Kris to show off the new goods.

The Instagram Stories were buzzing in Kardashian-land last night, with fans getting a glimpse of the festivities.

Kylie's new walnut scrub has come under fire, with dermatologists claiming walnut is actually damaging for your skin.

We'll see if her new Kylie Skin collection will miss the mark or become a cult classic.

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian