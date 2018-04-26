Kim Kardashian comes to Kanye defence after bonkers tweets

Kanye West reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month and, as we would expect from the famed rapper, his return to social media has been divisive.

The father-of-three revealed on Twitter that he has parted from his manager, writing, "I can't be managed."

This is believed to be in reference to his manager of the last two-and-a-half years, Scooter Braun, who kick-started Justin Bieber's career. However, this remains unclear. According to People, the Grammy Award winner also recently split from his manager Izvor 'Izzy' Zivkovic.

Besides these professional updates, the outspoken rapper also expressed his 'love' for Donald Trump.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 25 April 2018

I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 25 April 2018

my MAGA hat is signed pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 25 April 2018

Kanye has received much criticism for his Trump-related tweets, including from fellow celebrities like John Legend and Ice T. As well, some members of the public said they were concerned for the rapper, in light of his decision to end multiple professional relationships.

Kim Kardashian West addressed this backlash in a series of tweets, in which she called for the media not to use the term 'mental health' lightly, as some have claimed Kanye's controversial tweets were the result of mental health issues.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 April 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 April 2018

The mum also mentioned the 'sunken place', which Kanye had referenced in a tweet. The 'sunken place' is a term from Jordan Peele's acclaimed film Get Out, and refers to a void where a person feels powerless.

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 April 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 April 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 April 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 April 2018

Kanye had clarified earlier in the day, "My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

As well, the 'Heartless' rapper professed his appreciation for Hillary Clinton:

"For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."

Well, you certainly can't say the man is boring to follow on Twitter.