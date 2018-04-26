SHEmazing!
Kim Kardashian comes to Kanye defence after bonkers tweets

by

Kanye West reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month and, as we would expect from the famed rapper, his return to social media has been divisive.

The father-of-three revealed on Twitter that he has parted from his manager, writing, "I can't be managed."

This is believed to be in reference to his manager of the last two-and-a-half years, Scooter Braun, who kick-started Justin Bieber's career. However, this remains unclear. According to People, the Grammy Award winner also recently split from his manager Izvor 'Izzy' Zivkovic.

Besides these professional updates, the outspoken rapper also expressed his 'love' for Donald Trump.

Kanye has received much criticism for his Trump-related tweets, including from fellow celebrities like John Legend and Ice T. As well, some members of the public said they were concerned for the rapper, in light of his decision to end multiple professional relationships.

Kim Kardashian West addressed this backlash in a series of tweets, in which she called for the media not to use the term 'mental health' lightly, as some have claimed Kanye's controversial tweets were the result of mental health issues.

The mum also mentioned the 'sunken place', which Kanye had referenced in a tweet. The 'sunken place' is a term from Jordan Peele's acclaimed film Get Out, and refers to a void where a person feels powerless.

Kanye had clarified earlier in the day, "My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

As well, the 'Heartless' rapper professed his appreciation for Hillary Clinton: 

"For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."

Well, you certainly can't say the man is boring to follow on Twitter.

