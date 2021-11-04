This is not a drill, people!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been spotted together again, this time in a far more intimate setting than their trip to Knott’s farm last weekend.

The pair were first linked last Friday before Hallowen when they were sighted together at Knott’s Scary Farm. The 41-year-old reality star and 27-year-old SNL cast member got cosy while on a rollercoaster, according to eyewitnesses, holding hands on the log ride. On Friday, October 29th, the couple were seen on the Halloween-themed berry farm in California with Kardashian’s sister Kourtney and her boyfriend, Travis Barker and at the time there was speculation as to whether it was a double date. Travis, Kourtney’s fiancée, may even be the connection for Pete – the two have a mutual friend in Machine Gun Kelly.

Sources close to the star were quick to reassure that they were ‘just friends’, but now it seems they may have been wrong, with two additional hang outs having happened in the meantime!

They were photographed holding hands during one of the rollercoaster rides a mere three weeks after Kardashian’s appearance as host on SNL. During the show, Davidson and Kardashian actually had a skit together, playing Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, during which they shared a kiss.

(via The Sun)

Now, the pair have been sighted in New York the last two nights, both evenings enjoying dinner together. On Tuesday November 2nd they were spotted in Campania, a Staten Island restaurant. Last night, Wednesday November 3rd saw them meeting up for dinner at Zero Bond in New York City, before Kim reportedly left alone and Pete snuck out of the private club.

A source close to the reality star says she ‘isn’t looking to date anyone right now’ but reports that she has plans to meet up with Davidson again soon. Kim is also in the process of divorcing Kanye West and while she may not be interested in another serious romance at this time, Pete Davidson is known to have a long list of beautiful ex-girlfriends such as Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and Ariana Grande. Could a relationship be on the cards for these two in the future?

(via Teen Vogue)

We knew there was more to the farm outing than met the eye! Where will the pair be sighted next, and will this turn into anything more serious?