Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their third child

We're sending huge congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who have welcomed their third child via surrogate.

According to E! News, Kim announced her news via her app:

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

We're sending huge congratulations to the family, and we CANNOT wait for the couple to reveal their baby's name!