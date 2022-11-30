Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach divorce settlement

After nearly nine years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally agreed on a settlement for their divorce.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, the former couple will share joint custody of their four children – North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3). However, it is believed that for the majority of the time, the children will live with 42-year-old mum Kim.

As per the rules of their divorce settlement, Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 (which equates to £166,000) a month in child support for their four children. Neither Kim nor Kanye are required to pay each other spousal support.

The two parents will also split the costs of payments such as their children’s private security, private school fees and university costs.

Regarding their many properties, the divorce settlement notes that Kim and Kanye will divide up their assets in accordance with their prenup document.

The former couple have also agreed to go into mediation if arguments involving their kids are raised in the future. If either Kim or Kanye fails to participate in the mediation, the other parent will automatically be allowed to make the decision on their children.

Kim and Kanye first met in 2003, but the pair didn’t become proper friends until 2008. They began to date in 2011.

In December 2012, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together, and in June of the following year, they welcomed daughter North West into the world. In May 2014, Kim and Kanye tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florence in Italy, sealing their deal as one of the most famous couples in the world.

Throughout 2020, fans of The Kardashians were told numerous times that Kim and Kanye were experiencing struggles in their marriage. Then, in January 2021, the American publication Us Weekly reported that the couple had been "living separate lives for many months".

Kim officially filed for divorce in February 2021, but it took until March of this year for her to be declared legally single.